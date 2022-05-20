The D66 law for a voluntary end of life for the over-75s is on the line. It now appears that the advisers of the Council of State are extremely critical of the plan. The drafters of the law must better ensure that the elderly really want to die, and that there are no other problems.

The Council of State already expressed its criticism in December 2020, but D66 has so far not disclosed the advice, which led to skepticism among other parties in the House of Representatives. In connection with the Open Government Act that came into effect on 1 May, the advice is now automatically made public.

The D66 plan is not about euthanasia for people who want to die because they are terminally ill. That’s what the euthanasia law is for. The plan is about elderly people who want to end their lives for a different reason. According to the highest advisory body, it is very important that it can be established that people really want to die, that they have thought it through carefully and that they no longer have any doubts and that their death wish is not related to other problems, such as finances. It should not be a hasty decision. See also Unnoticed for years: military attaché with false doctorate

In the current D66 law, all this is insufficiently monitored. According to the D66 plan, for example, there are two months between the first and second meeting with the elderly person who wants to die, but the Council of State considers that period too short to conclude that the death wish is ‘stable and coherent’. “The active death wish in this group is variable and ambivalent. The wish does not always play a role and does not always carry the same weight, according to research. It also appears that a renewed experience of connection is crucial in the lives of older people whose death wish has diminished or even disappeared.”

The Council also believes that the older person and the death counselor should come to the conclusion after an investigation that there is ‘no reasonable other solution’ to alleviate the suffering and remove the wish to die. That guarantee is not now in the law. See also Percy suddenly said hello

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

If it is indeed established that a person over 75 is tired of life and can end their life, then a doctor must be involved, because it cannot be ruled out whether ‘the dying process is not proceeding as intended or whether there are (medical) complications. performance’. The role of the doctor is missing in the D66 plan.

The Council also points out that the law applies to people over 75 who want to end their lives, but that the largest group of people in the 55-75 age group is tired of life. The KNMG doctors’ federation notes that from a medical and psychological point of view there are no reasons to treat the death wish of people over 75 differently than that of young people. See also Campos Neto postpones meeting with BC officials

The criticism follows earlier research that already advised against the completed life law. Still, D66 wants to continue with the plan, the party reports. “We are now taking the time to carefully study the advice,” says MP Paul van Meenen, although the advice has been in the party’s possession for almost a year and a half.

“Since the founding of our party, we have been working on taboo-breaking proposals that make a difference in people’s lives. With this law we want to give people the right to a self-chosen end of life. When the law is passed, elderly people who consider their lives complete will have the option of ending their lives with help at a time of their choosing.”