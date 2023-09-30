The opposition thought it had finally piloted some plans past the cabinet. But the outgoing b0iZ (m/f) of D66, VVD, CDA and CU may put a stop to this.

Budget Day was a special occasion this year. In all the chaos of today’s world, it was basically a non-event. Because yes, on the one hand: the cabinet is outgoing and the parties in the cabinet still have as much support as a broken ankle. On the other hand, it is also completely unclear what the landscape will look like after November 22. A successful debate or an epic blunder and ten seats are added or removed.

So there was no real direction to be seen in where the power lay, let alone where it would go. But after the General Considerations, there were a few concrete plans that the opposition liked. It was said that the floor was no longer reserved for Section K, but for the room. Result: minimum wage up and excise duty down.

Or…not? Best friends Sigrid Kaag and Mark Rutte (the scar left by the knife in the back of the HJ Schoo lecture is probably still nagging) have put all the nice plans into question by means of a 26-page letter. The expenses would not be properly covered and would not reach the people who need it.

For example, if you reduce excise duties (699 million for petrol, 545 million for diesel), this will only affect people with a car. In itself a truism. However, that is not necessarily in line with people who want to hurt cars anyway. Kaag was never in favor of excise duty cuts anyway. Let alone gasoline-powered cars. And yes, poor people without a car don’t gain anything from it.

A higher minimum wage would be welcome for the latter group. But the proposed bank tax to cover this would worsen the international competitive position of our banks. Moreover, it would be too short notice to do this before January 1. Using July 1 as a start date would be inconvenient, according to Kaag and Rutte, because some people would then have to pay back benefits. And we know how that can end.

Now on a somewhat nuanced note that you are used to from us: it is of course easy to see the stereotypical cynicism in doing nothing again. But on the other hand, giving out free money that isn’t there to fight inflation is also…pretty insane if you know anything about economics.

What do you think, are Mark and Sigrid trying to trick everyone again? Or are they right and will you happily pay the top price at the pump? Let us know in the comments!

