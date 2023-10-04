hitler party membershipD66 and the Party for the Animals are demanding that outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte conduct an investigation into Prince Bernhard’s complete war history. Both parties stated this in response to the revelations that Prince Bernhard was a member of the NSDAP, Hitler’s party. A historian found his membership card in the prince’s archives, to the horror of the Jewish community and a fund that bears his name.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
15:39
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#D66 #PvdD #demand #Rutte #investigate #Prince #Bernhards #wartime #remain #secret