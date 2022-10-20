D66 and ChristenUnie do not want the king to travel to the World Cup in Qatar. Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs should go instead, followed by the Dutch human rights ambassador.

Yesterday, Rutte emphatically kept the option open: ‘The king can also go to the World Cup in Qatar’. D66 and ChristenUnie want to prevent that. With a delegation that, according to these parties, is ‘businesslike and sober’, the Netherlands must ‘approach’ Qatar about the human rights situation and argue for a ‘large compensation fund’ for labor migrants. D66 and ChristenUnie will submit a motion for this later today in the human rights debate.

The Netherlands has several ambassadors who do not work in a country, but on a specific theme. The current Human Rights Ambassador is Bahia Tahzib-Lie. She knows Qatar very well; from 2016 to 2019 she was ambassador there.

Boycott

The House of Representatives already called on the cabinet in February 2021 for a diplomatic boycott of the World Cup in Qatar. Many migrant workers lost their lives during the construction of stadiums due to appalling working conditions. Yesterday the cabinet decided to deviate from that adopted motion, because Qatar was an important partner in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan and for the export of LNG, liquefied gas.

A majority of the House of Representatives finds that decision ‘incomprehensible’ and ‘very disappointing’. ,,Have we learned nothing from the Olympic Games in Sochi?’, D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma wanted to know. Then the royal couple was photographed cheerfully toasting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly before the Russian annexation of Crimea. ChristenUnie MP Don Ceder asked Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra to reconsider the decision.

Show must go on

"If the cabinet goes then, make a sober delegation that only includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the human rights ambassador," said Sjoerdsma. Ceder agreed: "For us it is not: the show must go on. If the government stands firm, then a sober delegation must go."

The VVD, which has never been in favor of a boycott, also believes that the minister should then ‘not only visit football matches’, but should also ‘actively enter into discussions’. Left-wing opposition parties maintain the position that the cabinet should boycott the World Cup in Qatar. “In this way you legitimize a very gross violation of human rights”, GroenLinks MP Tom van der Lee says.

