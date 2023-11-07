D66 has amended the ‘completed life’ private member’s bill. The party still believes that people from the age of 75 should be able to die at a time of their choosing if they feel that their lives are complete, but for this they must first complete a process of at least six months with an ‘end-of-life counselor’. A doctor must also be involved in the process, who must inform the supervisor about the medical situation of the person concerned.
