Afterwards Jennifer Leewho wrote and directed Frozen And Frozen IIrevealed that he is working on Frozen III. The third installment in the franchise was first announced in February 2023 and will be released in theaters in 2027.

Disney then showed the trailers of two of the most anticipated products coming out in the next few months, namely Snow White And Mufasa. The first, due out on March 21, 2025, will be directed by Marc Webb and involves the cast Rachel Zegleking Gal GadotThe second one, instead, sees the director Barry Jenkinswill focus on the figure of Simba’s father and will use the same animation technique as the remake of The Lion KingThe film will hit theaters on December 20th.

Disney is also working on the Lilo & Stitch Live Actionwhich will resume the story of the first film. Not much else has been revealed about the project but, surprisingly, it has been shown How Stitch Was Made For Live Action. The movie is expected to debut in theaters insummer 2025.

Another announcement features the new chapter of the Throne saga, namely, Tron Ares. JeffBridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters And Jared Leto were present on stage and talked about the film revealing that the plot will revolve around the Ares program, which is sent from the digital world to the real world, which will mark humanity’s first encounter with AI beings.