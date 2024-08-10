In the last few hours the D23 Expoevent during which Disney He talked about several of the projects currently in the pipeline regarding the world Marvel, Pixar and of Star Warsas well as the original products curated by the Mickey Mouse House.

Focusing on themed products Star Warsthere was talk of Skeleton Crew complete with an official trailer, which you can find below. The series features four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet. Their destinies will cross paths with that of Jod Na Nawooda mysterious character played by Jude Law.

The series cast includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. first two episodes of Skeleton Crew will be released on December 3rd on Disney+.