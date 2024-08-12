At D23 Expo, the largest Disney fan convention on the planet, one of the main activities is hunting pins, Just like at the Olympics. Yes, more than 100,000 people—many of them dressed as Cinderella or Wolverine, for example—search for a dozen badges in the 100,000-square-foot convention center in Southern California. Whoever collects 10 has access to raffles and prizes. So, the badges of attendees also hang from Princess Ariel, from the TV series Only murders in the buildingfrom the National Geographic penguins or with the slogan Every second counts, from the series The Bearfrom FX. Eclectic, varied, and very strange less than a decade ago. But it is a clear demonstration that Disney, today, with 190,000 employees and a market value of 156 billion dollars (143 billion euros), is much more than princesses. It is a global giant that is flexing its muscles these days.

Disney’s biggest asset is its fans. The company made a great move when it created this convention. Everything is thought out, as Fans First (with fans first in everything, from panels to queues), but the impact is global. D23’s Instagram profile has 1.6 million followers; Visa is its main sponsor, but brands such as Pandora, Honda, Swarovski or Target supermarkets collaborate with it, with a store installed inside the convention center; there are dozens of influencers who come, invited or not.

D23 Expo is held in Anaheim (in Southern California, an hour from Los Angeles, where Disneyland is), and was launched in 2009 by the company’s current president, Bob Iger, as an opportunity to bring together the company’s official fan club. The club is called D23, after the company’s initials and the year it was founded, 1923, and has 1.5 million members worldwide. The biannual event features a program of star meet-and-greets, book signings, stores, panels (more than 150) on various topics, surprises, giveaways, and announcements.

There are no official figures for the 2024 event, which is held every two years over three days — August 9, 10 and 11 — with attendees from 40 countries, but in 2022 there were 140,000 visitors. The profits, which are also not made public, are in the millions: the entrance fee alone costs between $100 and $3,000, and on those days in Anaheim there is no hotel room left, with everything booked months in advance. “When Disney invests in Anaheim, the city flourishes,” its mayor acknowledged days ago; the latest figures are from 2018, but at that time the park brought in $8.5 billion annually in the region.

Several women take a selfie in front of the D23 event venue, the Anaheim Convention Center (California). The Walt Disney Company (EFE)

At the event’s convention center, food prices are prohibitive (the cheapest you can find is a small pizza for $25) and those of the merchandising are going down the same path, apart from having to endure hours of queues. There are many events that are paid for separately, such as previous days in the park or baseball games. This year, in addition, the three most important events, one per night, have been celebrated in a separate event, also on the bill. The first was the main one. On Friday, the audiovisual novelties of each branch of the company were announced to more than 12,000 spectators: this year, from The Incredibles 3 up to advances of Toy Story 5from series of Star Wars or future Marvel releases, such as The Fantastic Four. All accompanied by trailers and celebrities such as Jared Leto, Gal Gadot, James Cameron, Diego Luna, Zoe Saldaña…

The entertainment giant announced that it would earn more than $2.6 billion in 2024, but its stock fell after it was revealed that its parks weren’t doing well (they were down 3% at its earnings presentation last week, and it had already hinted that the numbers could impact results in the coming quarters), so this show has come at a perfect time. That’s why the cheers for Saturday’s announcements were so welcomed by Josh D’Amaro, president of the parks division, who will spend $60 billion over the next decade improving them.

Actress and singer Samantha Barks as Elsa in ‘Frozen’ at D23 in Anaheim on Friday. Jesse Grant (Getty Images for Disney)

Before closing on Sunday, with a grand gala to name the new Disney Legends — an honorary title that this year went to Miley Cyrus, Harrison Ford and James Cameron, among others — Saturday was the turn of parks and experiences. One might expect a more empty, less crowded pavilion. Nothing could be further from the truth. Americans are lovers of theme parks and did not stop applauding each new attraction announced in their favorite vacation spots. The most visited in the world is Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, with 17.2 million visitors in 2022; closely followed by California’s Disneyland, with 16.9.

Among the many key features announced – all accompanied by live music from Meghan Trainor, Rita Ora and Pentatonix – is a new Disney villain-themed area in Orlando, “the largest expansion in the park’s history,” according to D’Amaro, as well as new attractions. The Lion King (the first one after 30 years of the film will be in Paris), Frozen, Monsters, Inc.., Coconut, Charm, Avatar, Avengers and Indiana Jones, and a show with animatronics about the life of Walt Disney. They have five cruise ships and are building another four, but four more will join their fleet between 2027 and 2031. “It’s an extension of Walt Disney’s original vision for the company, to go in all possible directions,” explained the executive, who also announced new collaborations with the video game Fortnite. In fact, the event has been broadcast through it and, according to D’Amaro, more than a million people connected to the game to follow the broadcast of the news at the D23 Expo.

The Spanish Tamara Lucas, 37 years old, is one of them. With 15,400 followers on her account from Instagram and 50,000 on TikTokhas visited all the parks in the world, and plans to do it again. To attend this D23, he remembers having dinner at a family restaurant with his laptop on the table to buy the tickets as soon as they came out and book the hotel immediately. “It’s my gift with the bonus “I did three days of parks, because since you’re coming…” explains the Madrid native, who will spend eight or nine days in California, dressed in a skirt with Walt Disney’s face painted on it, which she did herself.

Attention to detail, and especially clothing, is another huge entertainment of this event, which even has costume contests. Cassandra May, 34, and Samantha Sostarich, a “millennial,” she laughs, come from Maryland and Wisconsin, respectively, and tried to participate in the pageant, but were not selected. They met online and have spent months preparing for this event and weeks sewing their spectacular costumes. “We are coming for the three days of the event and a few more to visit,” they explain. They bought flights very early, share a room between four (“we booked it the day the dates were announced”) and will spend “little,” they say, “around $1,000 each.”

D23 attendees Cassandra May and Samantha Sostarich in costume in Anaheim, California, on August 11. Mr. Porcel

In 1958, Walt Disney gave an interview in the newspaper The Wall Street Journal where he stated: “I imagine my formula would be: dream, diversify and never miss a point of view.” By then he had already opened Disneyland, which will turn 70 in 2025. He would die eight years later, from lung cancer, without seeing the Orlando park finished, or in the cinemas. Robin Hood, The little mermaid either AladdinIf you saw thousands of people waiting in line for two hours for a pin today, you would laugh out loud.

