D.Va’s cosplay by ashen.reina is in perfect Overwatch style: the Russian model played the heroine in a way that was absolutely faithful to her design in the game, thanks to a detailed costume and particularly careful makeup.

A former Korean pro player, D.Va defends her country in Overwatch by using the extraordinary reflections that have made her a champion of video games, and displaying a series of devastating abilities while piloting her powerful mech.