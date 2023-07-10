Brazil Agencyi

07/09/2023 – 19:00

Sunday (9) was a classic from Espírito Santo in the 12th round of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. Vitória-ES won 2-0 at home against Real Noroeste-ES, in Group 6. Midfielder João Paulo opened the scoring at the end of the first half, and right-back Breno Santos extended the lead after the break. The match at the Salvador Venâncio stadium, in Vitória, was broadcast live on TV Brazil.

Alvianil’s triumph in the penultimate round of the first phase brought the team closer to the classification zone (G4): it was 14 points, rose to fifth place in the table and is now four away from reaching Santo André (4th). , current three-time state champion, is the bottom, with only five points. Athetic Club-MG (26 points) is the leader, followed by Portuguesa-RJ (25) and Democrata GV-MG (21). The top four in each key – there are eight groups, with eight teams each – advance to the second phase of the competition (round trip).

Playing with the support of the crowd at the Salvador Venâncio stadium, Vitória-ES faced difficulties with Real’s advance marking. Alviazul’s best chance to open the scoring came in the 19th minute, after Tony’s cross to João Paulo, who headed it straight, but goalkeeper Neguete made a saving save. Closer, Real Noroeste tried some counterattacks on the wings, but João Paulo scored first. He fired with the ball in a counter-attack, tagged with Rony, dribbled past goalkeeper Negrete and kicked it into the back of the net. After conceding the goal, Real dented Alvianil and barely reached a tie. In the 44th minute, after a corner kick, Matheu Paulista got the better of Teco and kicked the post. Already in added time, Juninho Potiguar landed a cross kick and goalkeeper Vitão went for the ball and prevented Real’s tie.

After the break, just after three minutes, Vitória-ES went on the counterattack. Maicon Esquerdinha threw it at Teco, who kicked it across, but Negrete made another masterful save. On Real’s side, the best opportunity was in the 16th minute: Juninho Potiguar risked a cross shot and goalkeeper Felipe avoided it and sent it to a corner. Then, at 19, Tony receives the ball on the left side of the area, dribbles the defense and crosses with precision for Breno Santos Vitória-ES to expand and seal the triumph by 2 to 0.

next round

next round

With no chance of qualifying, Real Noroeste-ES and Nova Iguaçu-RJ will face each other next Saturday (15), at 11 am (Brasília time), at the Jânio Moraes stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. From 3 pm, Vitória-RS will host Santo André-SP, in the capital of Espírito Santo.
























