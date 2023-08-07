Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/06/2023 – 20:09 Share

Maranhão is in the round of 16 of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday afternoon (6), with broadcast by TV Brazilthe team beat Tuna Luso by 5-4 in the penalty shootout at Arena Curuzu, in Belém, and kept alive the dream of having one of the four places to qualify for Série C.

In regular time, Maranhão was better for most of the game and, 34 minutes into the final stage, got the 1-0 lead they needed to take the game to penalties, after losing 3-2 in the match of go. The decisive goal was scored by striker Rafael. At 49 minutes of the final stage, the visitors still had the opportunity to consecrate the vacancy in penalty kick. But Rodriguinho took a bad shot and goalkeeper Rafael saved it.

With Maranhão’s 1-0 victory in the 90 minutes, the vacancy was defined in the penalty kicks, where the only wasted penalty was from midfielder Samuel da Tuna Luso, who dislocated the opposing goalkeeper, but ended up sending the ball out.

In the next phase, the team from São Luís will face Retrô, who overcame Pacajus.