07/08/2023 – 18:33

Atlético de Alagoinhas got the better of Jacuipense by 1-0 in the Bahia duel in Série D of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Carcará reached 15 points and provisionally entered the G4, the classification zone for the second phase of the competition. Attacking midfielder Leílson scored the winning goal for Carcará in the 36th minute of the second half at the Barradão stadium, in Salvador, this Saturday (8). The game, valid for the 12th round, was broadcast live on TV Brazil.

With today’s setback, Jacuipense, who started the game in fourth place, got into trouble: it fell to fifth place (14 points), with and can still be surpassed this Sunday (9), in case of victory for Asa de Arapiraca ( AL) suffers Cruzeiro-AL in a duel from 4 pm (Brasília time). In the whole of Group 4 is Retrô-PE, with 23 points, already assured in the next phase, followed by Bahia de Feira-BA (18) and Sergipe (15). In addition to Retrô-PE, four other teams out of the 64 that started the competition have already secured early classification: Nacional-AM, Ferroviário-CE, Athletic Club-MG and Portuguesa-RJ.

Triumph at the Barradão stadium momentarily lifted Atlético de Alagoiinhas (tricolor uniform) to fourth place in Group 4 in the penultimate round of the first phase

After a lukewarm first half, without creativity and real chances of goals from both teams, there was emotion left in the second and last stage of the duel. Commander of the match, Atlético de Alagoinha came back pressing the attack. full range range. After just 3 minutes, Nickson almost opened the scoring for Carcará with a free-kick, which passed just a few centimeters from the right post of goalkeeper Marcelo. Then, at five minutes, it was Rafinha do Leão do Sisal’s turn to shoot dangerously, but goalkeeper Fábio Lima avoided the goal. Determined, Atlético had more opportunities to score. In the 11th minute, with Adriano Michael Jackson, who delivered a beautiful shot from outside the area, but the ball went out of bounds. Ten minutes later, it was William kicked with danger. And after insisting so much, Carcará finally opened the scoring, in the 36th minute. After a corner kick, goalkeeper Fábio Lima rebounded, and the ball was left for Leilson to send to the back of the net, a goal that lifted Atlético de Alagoinhas, momentarily, to fourth place in the table.























