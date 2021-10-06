D-Link presents R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500, Smart Router compatible with Wi-Fi 6 network technology and equipped with artificial intelligence to increase network coverage and improve performance, so as to guarantee an excellent and continuously improving user experience in both private homes and offices .

The new D-Link R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router announced today manages to reach dual-band wireless speeds of up to 1,500 Mbps, with super-fast Wi-Fi connection from coverage up to 230 square meters. The router offers 1024 QAM, MU-MIMO and OFDMA to improve network efficiency and speed.

Artificial intelligence side, R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 exploits theAI Wi-Fi Optimiser and AI Traffic Optimiser respectively to continuously scan the Wi-Fi channel in order to guarantee the best possible connection to each connected device, and to give priority to use the network to the device that requests intense and continuous data. There is also the AI ​​Parental Control to guarantee parents the absolute safety of the Internet experience of the little ones.

The configuration is also particularly simple: the new Smart Router manages to easily create an extended Wi-Fi network with EAGLE PRO AI Mesh Extender (E15) or Mesh Systems (M15-2 and M15-3), products arriving in the Italian market over the next few months, while the AI ​​Mesh Optimiser strengthens the connection making it reliable and with the number of interruptions as low as possible.

Artificial intelligence will continue to update the router according to its use, monitoring data usage and sending weekly recommendations and reports to the user via the EAGLE PRO AI application. Last but not least, R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to take advantage of voice controls so you can easily manage the network in a nutshell.

R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 is available in Italy on Amazon a 69.90 euros, but it is also not lacking in chain stores such as Mediaworld and others.