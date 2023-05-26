Hector Javier Astudillo Calvo son of former governor of Guerrero, Héctor AstudilloHe died this Thursday as a result of a shot to the head that was revealed by the national media.

The events occurred this week in the region of San Miguel de Allende at the height of the Puente del Carmen town.

The sensitive news was confirmed by the former governor and father of the deceased, Héctor Astudillo through social networks where I regret this sensitive loss.

“With deep sorrow, my wife Merce, my daughter-in-law Karina, my grandchildren Héctor and Javier, and my son Ricardo announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, and brother. We wish you, Héctor Javier, may God bless you, receive you, and always illuminate. Rest in peace my king”, wrote on Twitter.

The death occurred this Thursday when Astudillo Calvo was traveling with his family in the municipality of San Miguel de Allende, where he went to celebrate his 38th birthday. See also Protest Ceremony of the National Military Service, in the 9th Military Zone

Regarding these facts, the Secretary of Security of the government of San Miguel de Allende reported that the incident occurred on the San Miguel-Querétaro highway, near the town of Puente del Carmen.

According to the version reported by the authorities, the incident was dealt with after a woman called the emergency lines to request help. “since a man did not allow him to get out of a truck.”

Upon responding to the report, the Police realized that within the unit in which two men, two women and a minor were traveling, there was a male with a firearm injury.