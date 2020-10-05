Every year … things get really busy on the last day of the transfer period. He does that too FC Barcelona no exception. Three names are of particular relevance for today’s Deadline Day: Memphis Depay, Eric García – and problem child Ousmane Dembélé.
Last but not least, it should be said in connection with the French. Because only a sale of the 23-year-old world champion from 2018 would put the Azulgrana in the position to commit Depay from Lyon. And even if a potent prospect was found in Manchester United, the modalities are still lacking. The Red Devils apparently only want to borrow Dembélé. That, in turn, is out of the question for the Catalans, who promise an amount of around 50 to 60 million euros from a final sale of the attacker.
Then the 25 million euros you would have to pay in return for Memphis Depay would not be a problem either. The Madrid-based sports newspaper as even speaks of the fact that the deal could go for a mere 15 million euros. In any case, the players and the club agree. Olympique’s sports director Juninho also confirmed this this weekend. “He agrees with Barcelona,” the Brazilian told Telefoot (via sport1.de). “Maybe he’ll leave us tomorrow, but it’s not certain yet.”
Eric Garcia’s return to the Nou Camp is anything but certain. The Catalan-born has had a difficult time in the star ensemble of Pep Guardiola. After the costly signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica Lisbon (68 million euros!) Garcia’s prospects for the seasons have fallen again considerably.
How, however Marca reported that Blaugrana’s last offer in the direction of Manchester was said to have been below the previous one. A few weeks ago the Spaniards were still willing to put an amount of around 10 million on the table for García (8 million fixed plus 2 in the form of various bonuses), the latest offer should be at 5 million fixed amount and around 10 million in variables have moved. The Cityzens have meanwhile declined this offer with thanks.
They originally had a price of around 30 million euros in mind, which they have now corrected down to around 20 million. In view of the player’s contract that only runs for a year, even this requirement seems a bit too high. It will be interesting to see whether Skyblues and Blaugrana will get closer in the course of today’s Monday.
Leave a Reply