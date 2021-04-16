They have the vast majority of teams these eight remaining days marked in red in the calendar. Only those who strive for promote to First, either through the direct route or through the KO, have fulfilled the objective of the fifty points of salvation. The others are still in the eternal race to reach them. The bread of each campaign of the majority of teams in the silver category (follow the game live on AS.com).

In this marathon they meet Fuenlabrada Y Sabadell although in very different positions. Those of Oltra march with Good rhythm, although they should not relax, while those of gentleman They see that as the only persecutor he has a Albacete almost evicted. Bad business. Therefore, to touch even more a permanence that is already glimpsed in the local case or to stay alive in the visitor case, a victory is key for both teams.

The local come to the duel on the right foot despite the arbitration disaster suffered in The Toralín. However, they know that it does not serve them just to play well in order to win, they have to “touch excellence”. A loss to him Saragossa and a draw against the Ponferradina are their last results in two games where Oltra’s they were vastly superior. For this reason, the people of Fuenlabrada sharpen their fangs to, at once, win and leave behind that poisoned compliment that is being a team that Play Well but what does not score.

He will have to face three enemies Fuenlabrada to win: the Sabadell, the Fernando Torres and the COVID-19. Of the harlequinado team who better than his correspondent Álex Biescas to talk about him, of the other two variants he will serve as a servant. The Fernando Torres It has become a stone in the Fuenlabrada boot, despite being its fiefdom. Only three wins as a local, lousy baggage. On the other hand, the COVID-19 He was present at the club in the south of Madrid that reported an asymptomatic positive a few days ago. Therefore, casualties increase. With the unknown of that infected by coronavirus and the casualties already known, the eleven of the Fuenlabrada will be almost similar to the one seen in the visit to the Berciano fiefdom.

Normally, the teams at the bottom of the table that end up saving the category base their success on the home matches. Not so the Sabadell, unable to detach itself from the slab of draws in the Nova Creu Alta (He has nine in a row) where they score fewer points than away from their stadium. Today they visit Fuenlabrada with the spirit of get back on track of the victory and see, a little clearer, the path to permanence.

In an almost borderline situation, gentleman you can count on a good part of your staff. But not with two important men who did participate in the last game. The first cornud, a left-handed winger, who was one of the fittest players on the team. Your low will make up for it more than likely Josu Ozkoidi, the other left-handed side of the squad, although it is not ruled out that he lines up a footballer as Héber Pena to band changed. In the case of Jaime, sanctioned, the options are reduced to two: Grego or Capó. Hidalgo will probably bet on the first.

Is in the midfield and especially in the attack where the Sabadell coach has more options. With Néstor Querol, Juan Hernández and Álvaro Vázquez in conditions, Hidalgo has up to seven attackers: We must add Stoichkov, Guruzeta, Édgar and Álvaro Rey. A cast of players including the coach has already chosen who you think are the more suitable to win the match. The only way to save Sabadell.

KEYS TO THE MATCH

Leave behind the bad Fuenlabrada

The Oltra team has been rediscovered in recent weeks with that Fuenlabrada fallón facing the goal. Not getting nervous is key to this.

On the razor’s edge of descent

Sabadell needs to add three to get closer to permanence. Accumulate too many draws, which do not serve to escape the decline.

Kirik wings

Espinosa and Ibán Salvador have become strong on the sides of the local attack. In addition, a Mule that asks for passage could give a new variant to Oltra

Harlequinade forward

With all the men available on this plot of the field, Hidalgo has many and varied options for the offensive plot.

AS TO FOLLOW

Nteka

The Parisian comes to this duel seeing how Ávalos Barrera unfairly annulled his goal against Ponferradina. Key on this team.

Stoichkov

Sabadell is worth little to draw at Fernando Torres, who has his best loss in Stoichkov in the face of the goal that sometimes chokes him.