Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 18:12

The D-Day mobilization against dengue in Rio de Janeiro included educational activities to combat dengue Aedes aegypti and active search for vaccination, since only 26% of the target audience was immunized. In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, there were actions in more than 60 neighborhoods in all regions of the city. The set of mobilizations is part of the national campaign guided by the Ministry of Health in the scenario in which the country surpassed the 1 million cases markwith 258 deaths.

The actions of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) included environmental surveillance inspections in public and private areas and the distribution of information material about the disease and the mosquito that transmits it in areas with a large flow of people.

“It is essential to prevent the birth of the vector mosquito”, says the superintendent of Health Surveillance, Gislani Mateus.

Among the highlights of the program are RAP da Saúde (Rede de Adolescentes e Jovens Promotores de Saúde), which presented theatrical sketches at the action locations.

Ten joint efforts were carried out to raise awareness about the importance of combating the transmitting mosquito and actively seeking vaccination. According to the SMS, only 26% of the target audience (children aged 10 and 11) had been vaccinated in the first week of the immunization campaign.

In Largo do Machado, south of Rio, father Leonardo Santos took the opportunity to vaccinate his son, Davi Santos, aged 11. Leonardo believes that the action is a facilitator for many guardians who work during the week and are unable to take their children to immunization centers. “We know that we are in the midst of a dengue epidemic, so we have to take our children to get vaccinated.”

In the capital, the dengue vaccine is available in all 238 Primary Care units, in addition to the Super Carioca Vaccination Center, in Botafogo (south zone), which is open every day, from 8am to 10pm; and the Super Carioca Vaccination Center, Campo Grande unit (west zone), located at ParkShopping Campo Grande, which is also open from Sunday to Sunday.

The State Department of Health also promoted awareness actions. A tent was set up in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, a tourist-friendly region, to provide guidance. One of the ways to show the importance of combating Aedes aegypti was to observe the insect through a microscope. “I was able to see the different stages of the mosquito and how much they evolved as we stopped taking care of our homes,” said resident Roberto Rezende.

Until March 1st, the state recorded 84,861 probable reported cases of the disease and 14 deaths, which led the government to declare an epidemic in Rio. In the entire year 2023, there were 51,428 confirmed cases and 36 deaths.

Care

The main symptoms of dengue are high fever, headache, behind the eyes, in the body and in the joints, prostration, malaise and red spots on the body.

To prevent the spread of the transmitting mosquito, it is important to avoid the formation of breeding sites, such as keeping the water tank well sealed, placing sand in plant pots, not allowing old bottles and tires to accumulate rainwater and cleaning house gutters thoroughly.

Individual protection can be achieved by applying repellents, wearing pants and shirts with long sleeves, and maintaining protective screens on windows and doors.