The answer has arrived! At the beginning of 2023, the Colombian singer Shakira dedicated a song to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué under the name “BZRP Music Sessions 53” and where the interpreter emits various phrases alluding to her failed relationship with the Spaniard after discovering the footballer’s infidelity with the young model Clara Chía Martí.

The answer has arrived! At the beginning of 2023, the Colombian singer Shakira dedicated a song to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué under the name “BZRP Music Sessions 53” and where the interpreter emits various phrases alluding to her failed relationship with the Spaniard after discovering the ex-soccer player’s infidelity with the young model Clara Chía Martí. A few weeks after that event, “D Clara” has just been released, a song in response to the production of Bizarrap.

The trio Sansixto, Dife MMP and William D is the author of what would be the defense of the former FC Barcelona player and whose objective is to refute the hints of the South American. In the song it can even be seen that one of the artists wears a Blaugrana shirt with the number 3 on the back and Gerard’s last name. The rappers titled this song with an allusion to Clara Chía Martí, the current partner of the Catalan.

“Come, declare. If you pay the tax, you’ll be left with nothing”, “I have 10 Rolexes, I can throw one away. A little chia for your breakfast”, “A Rolex for Monday, a Casio for Sunday, don’t cry to me because I’m not the same anymore” and “Women bill, but you don’t declare” are some of the phrases that can be seen in “D Clara” and that emphasize the fiscal problem that Shakira faces in Spain due to alleged tax evasion.

Until now, ‘D Clara’ It already exceeds 580 thousand views on YouTube, since its publication two weeks ago.

It is worth mentioning that the issue of urban artists has reignited the controversy surrounding the love conflict involving the Colombian singer, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí.