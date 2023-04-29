Without braking, he drove into the stationary traffic in front of the Ramspol Bridge on the N50. The 54-year-old ED from Blokzijl will be sentenced to community service. Five people were in the car that he rammed, all of whom were seriously injured. As a result of the collision, one of them was no longer able to walk in her last year of life.
Ewoud ten Kleij
