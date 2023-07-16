No idea what the top speed of the Czinger 21C V Max is. But the standard version already runs at 431 km/h.

It’s Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​this weekend. That means a lot of special cars. In this case we have the Czinger 21C V Max for you. Should you Czinger Not knowing that is not a shame, because it is not (yet) really a big name in the field of Supercars. Don’t forget that Koenigsegg and Pagani were also once supercar builders that we had no idea what was going to happen.

In this case the Czinger 21 CV is painted orange, or as the color is called: ‘Golden State of Mind’. The hue is a hat-tick to California’s flower, the poppy. It is also red-orange in color.

The exterior of the car is inspired by the SR-71 Blackbird. That is an aircraft with even less seating space than Ryanair’s Airbus. The car is a two-seater, but you sit behind each other instead of next to each other.

Czinger 21C V Max

Technically it is a very progressive car. The combustion engine is very small and with its 2.88 liter Group B-esque. This V8 was developed by Czinger and is also built by them. impressive! The system power is also impressive: 1,350 hp!

The American car manufacturer does not mention performance. But this version should be faster than the standard 21C. It goes to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 431 km/h. Sprinting from 0-340 km/h is over within half a minute.

Is it beautiful?

In addition to the orange-red exterior, the car also has a special interior. That’s army green! A very special combination and certainly not standard. In addition to army green leather, there is also gray wool, which is supposed to resemble carbon fiber. The whole is finished with orange-red stitching into one beautiful whole.

Speaking of beautiful, is the car beautiful? Bwoah. Annoying. In this color it looks a bit like a goldfish eating. And we get gull-wing doors, but this looks crazy. Perhaps it is a nicer car in the ‘flesh’, so if you want to see it, go to Goodwood quickly!

This article Czinger 21C V Max has 100 hp more (but is it beautiful?) appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Czinger #21C #Max #beautiful