Singapore, Singapore.- McLaren won the second free practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was in charge of stopping the clock at 1’30″727 to demonstrate to Red Bull that with or without a flexible rear wing, the orange car can win the race.

Without missing a beat, Charles Leclerc moved into second place with the Ferrari 58 thousandths of a second behind, while Carlos Sainz Jr. finished third. Before P2, the International Automobile Federation ordered the Woking team, due to constant complaints from the energy drink team, to remove its rear wing or modify it because it opened slightly at high speed, acting as a mini DRS.

But the change does not seem to affect the British so far, as they have performed better than the RB20, as Sergio Pérez only managed to finish eighth due to brake problems.

And Max Verstappen was in 15th place with several tyre problems, as he was unable to find the optimal window for use. “I have no grip, I don’t really have any specific balance problems, I just have no grip,” said the three-time champion on the radio. The session ended two minutes before the scheduled time due to the crash of George Russell’s Mercedes.