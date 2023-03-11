Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

Petr Pavel was sworn in as the new Czech president on Thursday. © Martin Divisek/EPA

Petr Pavel was sworn in as the new President of the Czech Republic on Thursday. The ex-general is distancing himself from China – and is seeking proximity to Taiwan.

Munich/Prague – For Petr Pavel it is clear where his country belongs: “in the world of democracies, not the world of authoritarian regimes,” said the Czech Republic’s new president in a recent interview Le Monde. For Pavel, who was sworn in on Thursday, this means: no longer close to Russia and China, as his predecessor Milos Zeman had been looking for. At the end of January, Pavel made it clear that he was serious about the new distance to Beijing. As soon as he was newly elected to office, Pavel did something outrageous. He picked up the phone and dialed the number from Tsai Ing-wenthe President of Taiwan.

“I thanked her for her congratulations and assured her that Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the values ​​of freedom, democracy and human rights,” Pavel said after the talk. And then he followed up with a sentence the likes of which had never been heard from a European head of state: “I have also expressed the hope that I will have the opportunity to meet President Tsai in person in the future.”

China and Taiwan: That’s what the conflict is about View photo gallery

China: Czech Republic Sends “Wrong Signal to ‘Taiwan Independence’ Separatist Forces”

Like most countries around the world, the Czech Republic does not officially recognize the government in Taipei, but only maintains diplomatic relations with Beijing. China, on the other hand, regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and is extremely annoyed at any overtures between foreign states and the democratically elected leadership in Taipei. Pavel is sending “a wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces,” Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, calling on “the Czech Republic to take immediate and effective action to correct wrongdoing.”

The small Czech Republic has not been an easy partner for big China for a long time. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has already emphasized his country’s ties to democratic Taiwan in the past, and China’s tacit support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has caused resentment in the country. However, in Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech President, Beijing has had an ally so far: Milos Zeman, President since 2013, has repeatedly sought closeness to China, expressed his admiration for the country’s authoritarian system and once described Tibetan activists as “mentally retarded individuals”.

China is the second largest trading partner of the Czech Republic

With the former NATO general Petr Pavel, however, a convinced European is now moving to Prague Castle. According to Filip Šebok from the Prague think tank Association for International Affairs (AMO), Pavel can count on the support of the Czechs with his critical attitude towards Beijing. “Building relations with Taiwan is seen by a large part of the population and the political elite as an important part of the Czech foreign policy identity,” Šebok said Frankfurter Rundschau. The China expert refers to Václav Havel, the legendary critic of the regime and the first President of the Czech Republic, an advocate of the idea of ​​universal human rights.

But Šebok also believes that Pavel is about more than common values. There is great potential for closer economic cooperation between Prague and Taipei, especially in the high-tech field, he says. “Economic diplomacy also plays a role.” For the Czech Republic, where only about half as many people live as in Beijing, China is of course a far more important trading partner than Taiwan: The People’s Republic occupies second place in the Czech trade statistics, after Germany. It would be dangerous for the Czech Republic if Beijing used its economic power to “put pressure on German and other European companies to cut their ties with Czech suppliers,” says Šebok.

Does the Czech Republic dare to exit the 14+1 format with China?

The case of Lithuania shows that Beijing does not shy away from such a step: when the Baltic state allowed the Taiwanese government to open a representative office under its own name in the capital Vilnius, Beijing reacted with similar coercive measures. Should the Czech Republic experience a similar fate, it would “probably only make the government and the president more determined to speak out on the Taiwan issue and other issues that China considers sensitive,” Šebok believes.

Should Pavel follow through on his announcement and actually meet his Taiwanese counterpart Tsai Ing-wen, that would break a taboo from Beijing’s point of view. Expert Filip Šebok suspects that such a meeting would only take place on an unofficial level. A step that the Czech foreign minister has been planning for a long time should cause even more irritation in Beijing anyway: Prague wants to leave the 14+1 format, in which China and 14 Central and Eastern European countries meet regularly for talks.

If the Czechs left, the group, which operated under the name 17+1 until the exit of the three Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, would become increasingly meaningless. For China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping that would be an unpleasant loss of face, but for Petr Pavel it would be a small victory against the overpowering China.

Note: A first version of this article was published on February 2, 2023. The text was updated and republished on the occasion of Petr Pavel’s swearing-in.