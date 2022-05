Picture: AFP

Czech Republic

Something is flying around Italy’s ears. We Are Domi blows up a dozen ancient statues. That looks bombastic, plus the lighting effects, that’s pure energy that – it has to be said these days – is wasted. And then the whole thing is called “Lights Off”! The three rioters around singer Dominika Hašková offer the best electro dance pop that is well received in London and Ibiza. And thus also at the ESC. Maybe tenth place.