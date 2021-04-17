Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats. This was announced on Saturday, April 17, at an emergency press conference in Prague, by the country’s first deputy prime minister and head of the country’s Interior Ministry, Jan Hamacek, who is also acting as foreign minister.

“As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, I decided to expel all the employees of the Russian embassy in Prague, who were clearly identified by our special services as officers of the Russian special services of the SVR and the GRU. Within 48 hours, 18 employees of the Russian embassy should leave the Czech Republic, ”he said.

On April 15, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported that three Russian diplomats had been declared persona non grata in the country. It was noted that the basis for this decision is the violation by Russian diplomats of the “conditions of diplomatic status” and the fact that the diplomats “acted to the detriment of the republic.”

The situation with Russian diplomats was preceded by the imposition of US restrictions on Russia. US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition, it became known about the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.

On April 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced countermeasures.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Russia’s plans to stop the work of some US funds, expel 10 American diplomats from the country and announce the inclusion of a number of officials from the leading structures of the Washington administration on the sanctions list.

The news is supplemented