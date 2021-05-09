The Czech Republic intends to demand from Russia at least 1 billion kronor (about $ 47 million) as compensation for the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. This was announced on Sunday, May 9, by the Minister of Finance of the Republic Alena Shillerova.

“The most appropriate solution to the issue is to claim compensation in accordance with international law. If we go the way, for example, compensation for damage in criminal proceedings, it will take a lot of time, “- said the head of the Ministry of Finance on the air. Czech television…

At the same time, the amount calculated by the Ministry of Finance is most likely not final. Additional requests for compensation may come from the affected region.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek said the authorities will apply for compensation in the coming weeks or months.

At the same time, on April 22, Kulganek already announced that the Czech Republic could demand from Russia an apology or material compensation for the destruction caused by the explosions in Vrbetica.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy committee of the Federation Council on international politics, replied that Russia would not agree to any compensation to the Czech Republic, as it was innocent.

On the eve of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrei Babis asked other EU countries to send “at least one” Russian diplomat as a sign of solidarity with Prague in the case of the explosions.

In mid-April, Babiš announced that the country’s authorities suspected Russian special services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, Prague announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Russia responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. The accusations of the Czech Republic against the Russian Federation were categorically rejected, and the fact that Prague does not publish a report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called evidence of a lie.

At the same time, on May 6, Babiš said that now it is necessary to “calm down this tense atmosphere, warmed up by emotions” between Russia and the Czech Republic. It also became known that the criminal case opened as part of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots may be suspended if the investigators fail to interrogate the suspects.