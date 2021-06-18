Czech Republic Two died in a sewage treatment plant gas leak in the Czech Republic

The cause of the toxic spill is unknown.

Two people were killed and two were seriously injured in a gas leak at a sewage treatment plant in Pilsen, about 90 kilometers west of Prague. The news agency AFP reported on the matter.

Area Rescue Service Representative Maria Svobodová told the news agency that rescuers had been asked to treat four unconscious men who had been poisoned by an unknown gas.

“They were taken to the hospital in a critical condition,” he said.

According to police, two of the men died. Police are investigating the cause of the gas leak.