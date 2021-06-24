A tornado swept through the southeastern parts of the Czech Republic, leaving a trail of destruction behind. According to an estimate by the firefighters, at least 150 people were injured by the fury of the hurricane, in several villages the roofs were torn off, the window panes were shattered and some buses were overturned. Rescue teams were sent to the area, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said.





The deputy mayor of Hrusky, near the border with Austria and Slovakia, told the CTK news agency that half of the village was completely destroyed. Hailstones the size of tennis balls fell in the administrative districts of Breclav and Hodonin, according to media reports. The D2 highway, which runs from Brno to Breclav, was blocked due to the fall of high-voltage power lines on the road. Austria sent two rescue helicopters and Slovakia also offered assistance.