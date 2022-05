Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s representative at the United Nations Office in Geneva, during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in March| Photo: EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected the Czech Republic as a new member of the Human Rights Council, replacing Russia, expelled in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The Czech candidacy was the only one supported with 157 votes in favour, none against and 23 abstentions, in a vote held at the General Assembly, in which more than two dozen countries chose not to participate.

Last month, UN countries agreed to suspend Russia’s membership of the Human Rights Council in an almost unprecedented decision brought by the United States and its allies as a result of the war in Ukraine.

There were 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions. Immediately after its expulsion, Russia announced its voluntary withdrawal from the Geneva-based body, considering that it had become an instrument of the West.

The Human Rights Council is the highest body of the United Nations in this area and is made up of 47 countries, elected for three-year terms. Its composition, which is decided by elections held annually, has been regularly criticized for including states with dubious human rights records.