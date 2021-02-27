The Czech Republic will buy the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia; the Czech authorities have already sent a corresponding appeal to Moscow. This was announced by the President of the Republic Milos Zeman, his words are reported by CNN Prima News.

It is noted that the letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin was sent by Zeman in agreement with the country’s Prime Minister Andrei Babish. “If I am correctly informed, this request will be satisfied,” the head of the republic said.

Earlier, Babish expressed hope that the Russian vaccine would be approved by the European Union. He also said that many citizens of the country are turning to him with the idea of ​​purchasing Sputnik V.

Currently, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are approved in the Czech Republic. 644 thousand people have already been vaccinated.