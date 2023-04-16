Monday, April 17, 2023
Czech Republic | Thousands protested in Prague, among other things, against the Czech policy on Ukraine

April 16, 2023
in World Europe
According to the protesters, the Czech government pays too much attention to Ukraine and too little to the country’s economy.

Thousands people gathered in central Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday to demonstrate against the country’s center-right government. According to the protesters, the government pays far too much attention to Ukraine and too little attention to the ailing economy of the Czech Republic.

“There should be real experts in the board. The current ministers are useless, they are not able to deal with the economic situation of this country”, explained Ludek Sic participation in the protest.

Renata Urbanova according to the administration is full of warmongers.

“That’s why they make us suffer financially: energy is too expensive, as is food,” Urbanova raged.

Some of the demonstrators also carried banners demanding the Czech Republic to leave the military alliance with NATO and peace to Ukraine.

