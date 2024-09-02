Czech Republic | The police found a truck carrying around 30 migrants in the Czech Republic

Czech Republic|The Czech police closed the highway where the truck carrying the migrants was found.

The Czech Republic On Monday, the police found about 30 migrants and one dead person in a truck near Prague. The police stopped the foreigner’s truck after eight o’clock local time in the evening. According to preliminary information, the migrants were hiding in a semi-trailer.

Czech police report on X and say the D8 motorway from Prague to Dresden, Germany was closed. The police also say that they used a helicopter to track down the fleeing people.

“All signs point to migrants in transit, and unfortunately preliminary information indicates one person has died.”

According to Reuters, the Czech police have not provided further information on the migrants’ nationalities or other details.

ASCR, which is responsible for emergency center services in the Czech Republic, says in Xthat the migrants were in bad shape. According to it, an attempt was made to revive the unconscious, approximately 30-year-old woman, but the doctor pronounced her dead. The others found in the truck did not require hospital treatment.