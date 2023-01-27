Czech Republic | The Czech Republic is voting for a new president

Voting for the presidential election ends on Friday.

in the Czech Republic the two-day second round of the presidential election begins on Thursday. Voters will decide whether the country’s next president is a former prime minister Andrej Babiš or former general and chairman of NATO’s military committee Petr Pavel.

When none of the candidates received more than half of the votes in the first round of the elections, Babiš and Pavel, who received the most votes, made it to the second round of the elections. Voting ends on Friday.

A Czech court acquitted Babiš of charges in the EU aid fraud case on January 9, just days before the first round of the presidential election.

Babiš was accused of transferring his farm under his Agrofert group in order to be eligible for the EU’s support of two million dollars intended for small businesses. However, according to the judge, the act described in the indictment was not a crime.

Babiš, chairman of the center-populist Ano party, denied the accusations and called the trial a “political process”.

Born in Slovakia, Babiš, 68, is the fifth richest person in the Czech Republic, according to Forbes magazine. He served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021.

Pavel was the Chief of Staff of his country’s army from 2012 to 2015 and the chairman of the NATO Military Committee from 2015 to 2018.