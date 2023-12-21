Czech Republic | Shooting at the university in Prague, several dead and dozens wounded

The shooting took place at a university in the center of Prague.

The Czech Republic In Prague, several people have died and dozens have been injured in a shooting at a university in the city center. The local police say that the shooter has been “eliminated”.

The shooting took place at Kaarle University, which is located on the edge of Jan Palach Square.

The Czech police said in the message service X that the square has been cordoned off. The police urges people to stay indoors and away from the university area.

The news is updated.