Czech President Pavel: Ukraine to receive 50,000 rounds of ammunition in July and August

Ukraine will receive 50,000 rounds of ammunition in July as part of a Czech initiative. This was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel, writes RIA News.

It is specified that in August Kyiv will receive the same number of shells, and from September to the end of the year, 80 to 100 thousand rounds of ammunition will be sent to Ukraine every month.

According to the initiative proposed by Petr Pavle, the Czech side will act as an intermediary, connecting governments willing to finance the purchase of shells, which will then be sent to Kyiv. About 20 countries have joined it, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland. In total, it is planned to deliver about 500 thousand shells to Kyiv.

At the end of June, it became known that the first batch of ammunition had arrived in Ukraine.