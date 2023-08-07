The Czech Republic provided Ukraine with an F-16 flight simulator for training pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine received from the Czech Republic a flight simulator of the American F-16 fighter for training pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The provision of equipment for training the skills of pilots was announced in the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports TASS.

“The President was shown the work of the simulator, transferred to Ukraine by the Czech Republic, to prepare pilots for work on western-style F-16 aircraft. On this simulator, the Ukrainian military is studying the features of modern technology and its capabilities, ”the message says, with the clarification that Zelensky tested the operation of the complex in practice.

Earlier it was reported that only eight out of 30 pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were selected from Western instructors for training on F-16 fighters. The rest are not yet ready to start training due to insufficiently high level of knowledge of the English language.