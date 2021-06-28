VIDEOCzech President Miloš Zeman has defended Hungary’s controversial anti-LGBTI+ law in conversation with CNN. He called transgender people ‘disgusting’ and compared sex reassignment surgery to ‘self-mutilation’.



Hungary introduced a law on Wednesday that prohibits, among other things, the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality and gender reassignment among young people. This has attracted a lot of criticism from people who find the law seriously discriminatory. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the legislation a “disgrace” and Mark Rutte challenged Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán in front of other EU leaders to start the official procedure to leave the European Union.

Czech President Miloš Zeman believes that a condemnation of Hungarian law amounts to meddling in a country’s internal affairs. He also sees no problem in the law. “Viktor Orban is not against gay people, but against the manipulation of not only parents, but also children in sex education,” Zeman said.

“I see no reason to disagree with him, as I am completely annoyed by the feminists, the #MeToo movement and Prague Pride myself.”

Crime of self-mutilation

Later in the interview he spoke out about transgender people: ,,Homosexuality I can understand, but you know what I don’t understand? transgender persons. When you undergo sex reassignment surgery, you are actually committing a crime by committing suicide. Any surgery is a risk. Personally, I am disgusted by transgender people,” said Zeman.

Zeman has been president of his country since March 2013 and has repeatedly caused a stir with provocative statements. As head of state, he has predominantly representative duties, but he is considered an influential opinion maker in the Czech Republic.

