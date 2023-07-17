Czech Republic | One dead and 76 injured in a bus accident

14 of the injuries are serious and some of the victims are still in danger of death.

A bus A driver was killed and 76 people were injured when two buses collided on a highway in the Czech Republic on Monday, local police and emergency services said. News agency AFP reported on the topic.

“One of the drivers died on the spot,” the police said on Twitter.

Spokesperson for the regional rescue service Lukas Dvoracek told AFP the driver died before rescuers arrived.

“We couldn’t help him,” Dvoracek said.

According to Dvoracek, 14 of the injuries are serious, and some of the victims are still life-threatening.

Accident happened in the afternoon on the highway that connects the Czech Republic to Slovakia.

Regional police spokesman David Chaloupka said the dead driver had hit the back of another bus.

Firefighters said on Twitter that they had rescued 12 people from the buses.

Regional Governor Jan Grolich reported on television news that one of the buses was carrying foreign people who were probably from India. The broadcast also said that there were also Saudi Arabian passengers in the accident.

According to the rescuers, there were 26 ambulances and three emergency helicopters at the scene.