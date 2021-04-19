Czech Republic Men suspected of double-agent novitok poisoning rose to the forefront of a new dispute between the Czech Republic and Russia: This is known from the “Bosirov” and “Petrov” movements years ago

The explosions in the eastern forests of the Czech Republic more than six years ago rose to the center of an international dispute. According to the Czech Republic, in the autumn of 2014, the same men who poisoned the Scripals in Britain were involved.

Russian intelligence officers Alexander Mishki and Anatoly Chepiga in passport photos issued by the British police in September 2018. The men have also used the pseudonyms Aleksandr Petrov and Ruslan Boširov.­

Pekka Hakala HS

October Sunday may not be the most common day to start a tourist trip to Prague, but this duo was on a business trip. On Aeroflot’s Moscow flight to Prague on Sunday, October 11, 2014, two men over a little over thirty arrived. At the border check, they presented their Russian passports: Ruslan Boširov and Aleksandr Petrov.