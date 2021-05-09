Finance Minister of the Czech Republic Alena Shillerova announced that the republic intends to demand from Russia at least 1 billion kroons (about $ 47 million) as compensation for the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014. The politician spoke about this on Sunday, May 9, on the air of the program Czech television Week in politics.

She added that the indicated amount withdrawn by the finance ministry is probably not final, and additional requests for compensation may come from the region in which the explosion occurred.

“The most appropriate solution to the issue is to claim compensation in accordance with international law. If we go the way, for example, compensation for damages in criminal proceedings, it will take a long time, ”says Shillerova.

In turn, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek has set the deadline for filing a Prague claim to Russia for compensation – the coming weeks or months.

Earlier, on April 22, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Committee of the Federation Council for International Affairs, commented on Prague’s request for compensation for the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014, sent to Russia, and noted that due to the fact that the Russian Federation is not guilty of the events of seven years ago, the country will not go to meet similar initiatives. He added that the continuation of the policy of increasing tensions in relations with Moscow on the part of Prague is the wrong way, which can lead to a complete rupture of relations between the countries.

On Saturday, May 8, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis outlined his request to the EU countries to send “at least one” diplomat of the Russian Federation as a sign of solidarity with the republic in the case of the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014.

In mid-April, Babiš announced that the country’s authorities suspected Russian special services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, Prague announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Russia responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. The accusations of the Czech Republic against the Russian Federation were categorically rejected, and the fact that Prague does not publish a report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called evidence of a lie.

At the same time, on May 6, Babiš said that now it is necessary to “calm down this tense atmosphere, warmed up by emotions” between Russia and the Czech Republic. It also became known that the criminal case opened as part of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots may be suspended if the investigators fail to interrogate the suspects.