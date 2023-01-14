Czech Republic | Former prime minister Babiš and former general Pavel for the second round of the presidential election

Voting in the first round of the elections ended on Saturday at 3 p.m. The second round will take place on the 27th and 28th. January.

The Czech Republic the billionaire and the country’s former prime minister advance to the second round of the presidential election Andrej Babiš and a former general and head of NATO’s military committee Petr Pavel.

Babiš got about 35 and Pavel 35.4 percent of the votes in the first round of the election, when almost all of the votes had been counted.

The economist received the third most votes Danushe Nerudova, whose vote share remains at around 13.9 percent. None of the other five candidates received more than seven percent of the vote.

When none of the candidates received more than half of the votes in the first round of the elections, the two candidates who received the most votes proceed to the second round of the elections.

Voting in the first round of the elections ended on Saturday at 3 p.m. The second round will take place on the 27th and 28th. January.

See also Helsinki | The deputy mayor invites Hus and the social security management to deal with the congestion in the emergency rooms Petr Pavel (right) and his wife Eva Eva Pavlová in Prague on Saturday.

Court acquitted Babiš of charges in the EU aid fraud case on Monday, just days before the election.

Babiš was accused of transferring his farm under his Agrofert group in order to be eligible for the EU’s support of two million dollars intended for small businesses. However, according to the judge, the act described in the indictment was not a crime.

The chairman of the center-populist Ano party, Babiš, has denied the abuses. He called the trial a “political process.”

Born in Slovakia, Babiš is the fifth richest person in the Czech Republic, according to Forbes magazine.