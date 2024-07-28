Czech counterintelligence chief Koudelka warns of global conflict threat

The world is currently balancing on the brink of a global conflict, and responsibility for the worsening security situation in Europe lies with Russia, China and Iran, warned the head of the Czech Security and Information Service (counterintelligence) Michal Koudelka, whose statements leads CTK news agency.

Speaking about the countries that, in the opinion of the head of the intelligence service, bear responsibility for the aggravation of the security situation in the EU, he also mentioned “hostile propaganda”.

Other threats Koudelka listed included illegal migration, Islamist terrorism, the rise of right-wing extremism, illegal arms trafficking, cybercrime and the malicious use of artificial intelligence.

Earlier it became known that the US authorities fear the outbreak of war between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah after the missile strike on the Golan Heights. Officials are concerned that a new conflict, which could further draw Washington into the confrontation in the Middle East, is more likely if Israel and the Palestinian organization Hamas fail to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.