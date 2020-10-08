Czech Republic recalls its Ambassador to Belarus Tomas Pernitsky for consultations. This was announced on Thursday, October 8, by the official representative of the Czech Foreign Ministry Zuzana Shtikhova.

“The Czech Republic recalls the republic’s ambassador to Belarus for consultations. He will leave Minsk in about a week, “she is quoted as saying. TASS…

Earlier that day, the Slovak Foreign Ministry also announced the recall of the republic’s ambassador to Belarus for consultations.

On the eve of its ambassador, Latvia recalled. Before that, on October 5, it became known that the European Union was recalling some of the ambassadors accredited in the Republic of Belarus for consultations.

On October 2, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry proposed to Poland and Lithuania to reduce their diplomatic presence in the republic to 18 and 14 diplomats, respectively. Vilnius refused to follow this instruction. In response, the Belarusian department called their demand mandatory.

In addition, Minsk announced the recall of its ambassadors to Poland and Lithuania from October 5 for consultations.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. After that, opposition rallies began in the country, disagreeing with the voting results, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the votes.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.