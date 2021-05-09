The Czech Republic will demand from Russia at least a billion kronor (more than $ 47 million) in compensation for the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. The Minister of Finance of the country Alena Shillerova announced this on the air of Czech television.

According to her, the most appropriate solution to the issue would be a claim for compensation in accordance with international law. “If we go through, for example, compensation for damage in criminal proceedings, it will take a very long time,” explained the head of the Czech Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, she admitted that there is little chance of receiving money from Russia.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek, in turn, said that the authorities decided to apply for compensation within the next weeks or months. “International responsibility for the unlawful actions of the authorities of the Russian Federation will be assigned to the Russian side after the completion and assessment of consultations on this issue with some of our allies. the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a diplomatic note on behalf of the government, ”he added.

On the eve of May 8, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis asked the EU countries to send “at least one Russian diplomat” because of the explosions in Vrbetica. He noted that when one EU member state is attacked, all the others are automatically attacked.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014, which killed two people. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.