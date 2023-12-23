Activities in the country were paralyzed this Saturday, December 23, when at noon, local time, citizens in different cities observed a minute of silence, as part of a day of national mourning, declared by the authorities to honor the victims of the worst mass murder in Czech history. At least 14 people died when a man opened fire at Prague University on Thursday, December 21.

The flags of the Czech Republic on public buildings were displayed at half-mast and the bells rang at noon on Saturday, December 23.

Likewise, a mass was held in memory of the fatal victims of the shooting last Thursday, December 21, inside the University's Faculty of Arts on Thursday, where 14 people lost their lives.

The incident, recorded in the heart of the Czech capital, also injured 25 people before the attacker committed suicide. Police and prosecutors said they have evidence that the 24-year-old shooter also killed his father that same day, as well as a man and a baby in Prague.

Dozens of people observe a minute of silence in commemoration of the victims of a shooting in one of the Charles University buildings, in front of the university, in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 23, 2023. © Reuters/David Cerny

The religious ceremony this Saturday at Prague's St. Vitus Cathedral, the largest in the country, was open to the public. President Petr Pavel and the presidents of both chambers of Parliament attended.

“We are all still shocked in our own way (…) We need to clearly condemn what happened, but we must also look to the future,” said the Archbishop of Prague, Jan Graubner.

“No one should be left alone right now.”

On the day, which was marked by a minute of silence throughout the country, candles also shone at an improvised monument to the victims, created in front of the Prague university headquarters, where the events occurred,

“No one should be left alone in these difficult times,” Charles University President Milena Kralickova added in her remarks toward the end of the mass.

Little by little, authorities have released the names of the 14 people who died. The university confirmed that among them were two members of its staff, including the director of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlávková and the first-year student, Lucie Spindlerova, who also worked at the educational center, the local newspaper stressed ' Lidove noviny'.

“It has been a horrible experience for all of us”

According to the authorities, the aggressor was a Czech citizen and student at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Investigators have not reported suspicions of any links to any extremist ideology or group.

The authorities consider that he acted alone. However, his motivations behind the tragedy are still unknown.







“It has been a horrible experience for all of us, but it still cannot be compared to what the victims had to go through at the time of the attack and what their loved ones have to go through now,” said House Speaker Milos Vystrcil. High Parliament and one of the people who came to light a candle in front of the University of Prague.

Before what happened last Thursday, the worst mass shooting in the country had been recorded in 2015, when a man opened fire in the city of Uhersky Brod, in the southeast of the nation, where he killed eight people and then committed suicide. .