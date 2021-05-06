Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babish called for defusing the atmosphere “warmed up” by emotions in relations with Russia. His words lead TASS citing Czech television.

“I think we need to calm this tense atmosphere, warmed up by emotions,” Babiš said.

He also recalled that there is a possibility of including the Czech Republic “in the list of states unfriendly to Russia,” and diplomatic relations between Moscow and Prague “are in crisis.”

However, according to Babiš, the Czech authorities’ reaction to the incident in Vrbetica was correct. “We acted as a sovereign state. We have received an expression of solidarity from our allies, ”the prime minister said, adding that media reports about the ammunition stored in the Vrbetica depot are considered a lie and disinformation.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014, which killed two people. Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.