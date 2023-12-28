According to Czech police, the shooter who killed 14 people in Prague admitted to the previous killings in a message he left.

Prague the mass shooter admitted in his suicide note that he had killed two other people in the week before the shootings, the Czech police say the BBC by.

In what happened at Kaarle University on Thursday last week in a mass shooting 14 people died. In addition, 25 people were wounded in the shooting, one of whom died of his injuries in the hospital. In addition, the police believe that the shooter killed his own father, who was found dead in the shooter's home near Prague.

The shooter was a 24-year-old man who studied history at the same university. The man killed himself when the police arrived.

The police had said earlier that they suspected that the same person had shot a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old baby on the outskirts of Prague, who had been out for a walk earlier.

According to the BBC, the man was one of 4,000 people the police suspected of the murder. Now the police say that the suicide message left by the mass shooter contained a confession to the murder in question, and the matter is also supported by the police's investigation.

The police have not yet revealed a possible motive and say that the investigation is still ongoing. The mass shooter had a gun permit and owned several guns.

Charles the university mass shooting on December 21 was the worst in the nation's history. The Czech interior minister has called on cities to cancel New Year's fireworks because of the mass shooting.

Last Saturday the whole the country had a moment of silence in memory of the shooting victims.

Charles University, founded in 1348, is the oldest university in the Czech Republic. The faculty building is located on the edge of the old town, about 300 meters from the Charles Bridge, popular with tourists.