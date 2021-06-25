The tornado that raged in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic also destroyed buildings such as the nursing home and zoo.

Dozens of people have been injured and an unknown number have died in the wake of a tornado in the south-east of the Czech Republic, AFP news agency reported. The tornado also destroyed buildings, including the nursing home and zoo.

“To our grief, we can confirm that there are victims, but I am not yet able to tell them their exact number,” Hedvika Kropáčková said.

According to Kropáčková, the number of deaths is estimated to remain below ten. He stressed the preliminary assessment in question, as people were still trapped inside the destroyed buildings.

“The first estimates of the number of injured were 100-150, but now we expect them to be a few dozen,” Kropáčková continued.

Hodonin however, a hospital in the city said up to 200 people have been treated there.

In addition to the tornado, hailstones the size of a tennis ball rained on the area. Strong winds also caused extensive power outages and traffic disruptions.

Area Governor Jan Grolich described the devastated area as “sheer hell” during his visit.

The mayor of the village of Hrušky told the Czech news agency CTK that half of the village had been destroyed by the poison.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s according to tornado-ravaged areas, rescue personnel have also been alerted from neighboring Austria and Slovakia.