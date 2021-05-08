Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis asked the EU countries to send “at least one Russian diplomat” because of the explosions in Vrbetica. The newspaper Idnes writes about it.

He made such a statement during an informal EU summit in Porto (Portugal). “Europe cannot ignore such actions. When one EU member state is attacked, all the others are automatically attacked, ”the Czech prime minister said.

On May 4, Czech Prosecutor General Pavel Zeman admitted that the case of the 2014 explosions of the ammunition depot in Vrbetica could be stopped if it was not possible to interrogate the suspects or ensure their presence.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014, which killed two people. Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.