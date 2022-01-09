Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky was impressed by the speed of the Russian army’s deployment in Kazakhstan. It is reported by TASS…

“It would be good to remember how quickly these Russian planes with paratroopers began to arrive in Alma-Ata. It was clear that the Russian Federation, indeed, has subdivisions that are ready [действовать], I would say, at the first wave of the hand, “- said the minister, speaking on the air of Czech television.

According to Lipavsky, it must be remembered that Russian paratroopers can also land quickly in other parts of the world. The efficiency and combat effectiveness of the Russian Armed Forces is at a high level, the minister said.

Related materials:

Russian troops flew to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the current president of the republic, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev. They operate as part of the CSTO contingent, which helps local security forces restore law and order in large cities where riots had previously taken place.

Earlier, Lipavsky called his goal to exclude the Czech Republic from the list of states unfriendly to Russia and to normalize relations between Prague and Moscow. The corresponding list is kept by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, now there are only two countries – the Czech Republic and the United States.