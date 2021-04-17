Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats from the country. It is reported by Reuters with reference to Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek.

It is alleged that the Czech authorities suspect the Russian special services of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. The diplomats expelled from Prague are suspected of working for the special services.

As reported Interfax, the Russian embassy in Prague confirmed that the Czech side had notified the expulsion of the diplomats. “The ambassador is being summoned today at the Czech Foreign Ministry,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of the Russian diplomat. This decision was a response to the detention of the Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg. The senior Russian diplomat at the Russian Embassy in Kiev must leave the country within 72 hours, starting April 19.